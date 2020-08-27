Advertisement

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Meigs County, 4 new cases

Meigs County, Ohio, is reporting another COVID-19 death and four new cases.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Another person has died in Meigs County from COVID-19, the Meigs County Health Department said.

The agency made the announcement Thursday, saying there are four new confirmed cases.

One of the new cases is hospitalized, and all of the newest cases are age 70 or older.

The county has had 94 confirmed cases overall since the pandemic started.

Thirty-six of the cases remain active, and 73 people have recovered.

Three people have died due to the virus.

