Boyd County Public Schools updates re-entry plans

The first day of school will be September 9.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County Public Schools voted Tuesday to complete the first nine weeks of school through non-traditional instruction for those who previously chose to do in-person learning.

Students who chose to do virtual learning will continue with this option.

Students who chose the in-person option will tentatively return to school on November 5.

Parents and students are asked to contact your school for questions about educational needs.

