I-64 exit ramps re-open at Oakwood Rd. after crash

A crash closed I-64 exit ramps at the Oakwood Rd. connecter to Rt. 119 in Charleston for about 45 minutes Thursday morning.
A crash closed I-64 exit ramps at the Oakwood Rd. connecter to Rt. 119 in Charleston for about 45 minutes Thursday morning.(SARAH SAGER)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The I-64 exit ramps at the Oakwood Rd. interchange have re-opened following a crash Thursday morning.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a car flipped on its top about 6:50 Thursday morning on the connector between I-64 and Rt. 119.

The driver of the car that flipped was out of the car before the fire department arrived at the scene.

No one has been taken to the hospital.

