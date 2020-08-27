I-64 exit ramps re-open at Oakwood Rd. after crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The I-64 exit ramps at the Oakwood Rd. interchange have re-opened following a crash Thursday morning.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a car flipped on its top about 6:50 Thursday morning on the connector between I-64 and Rt. 119.

The driver of the car that flipped was out of the car before the fire department arrived at the scene.

No one has been taken to the hospital.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash off the Oakwood exit ramp has shut down the connector from I-64 to US 119.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a car flipped on its top minutes after 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

The exit ramps at 58A, the Oakwood interchange, east and westbound are shut down.

A wrecker has been called to removed the car.

