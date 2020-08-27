Advertisement

Community pays tribute to young organ donor

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - A community paid tribute Wednesday evening to the memory of 10-year-old Vinnie Osborne-Brown, who lost his life after a tree fell on him while he was outside playing with his family in Floyd County.

Firefighters and police participated in a parade, and children rode bicycles and got balloons at the Grayson Walking Trail.

“Vinnie gave life to a lot of people, and we needed to celebrate that,” Vinnie’s mother Elizabeth Brown said.

“I don’t think I could ever do as much in my lifetime as what my boy did in 10 years,” Vinnie’s father John Brown said.

Five months before Vinnie died, he was riding in a car with his mom when he heard a PSA on the radio about signing up to be an organ donor.

Vinnie told his mom he wanted to do that.

Vinnie’s mother says she told him he didn’t understand, and after she explained it to him, he still wanted to do it.

Nobody could’ve imagined Vinnie’s desire to help save others after his own passing would become reality just a few months later.

“I will forever carry him in my heart,” Elizabeth said.

Vinnie’s organ donation procedure was done Friday.

His mother is hearing stories of others inspired by Vinnie to become organ donors themselves.

“He’s moved mountains, and he’s touched people I don’t even know,” she said.

“He’s a real-life superhero,” John said. “He’s my superhero.”

Vinnie is survived by four siblings. During the parade Wednesday evening, his little brother got to ride in a Batmobile, and local Batman portrayer John Buckland talked with the kids about overcoming grief.

Vinnie’s parents say he wouldn’t want his loved ones dwelling on grief.

“He gave the gift of life,” Vinnie’s father said. “You gotta celebrate that. You gotta celebrate him. He’d be mad at us if we were just sad and grieving all the time. You gotta celebrate his joy.”

An honor walk was held Friday at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, just before Vinnie’s organs were donated.

Here’s more information to learn how to become an organ donor.

