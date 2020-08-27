Advertisement

Community raises money to help family after tragic death

The Rockin S Dairy Bar in Clay is collecting donations and giving all revenue from hot dog and funnel cake sales to help pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old boy who died in an ATV crash.
The Rockin S Dairy Bar in Clay is collecting donations and giving all revenue from hot dog and funnel cake sales to help pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old boy who died in an ATV crash.(WSAZ)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Clay County community is coming together to help a family pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old boy who died following an ATV crash this week.

“It’s a horrible tragedy, not only for the family but for the community,” owner Amanda Sark said. “He was a little boy who was loved by everybody at the school and he was a wonderful, wonderful kid.”

The Rockin S Dairy Bar in Clay is taking the sales from all hot dogs and funnel cakes sold on Friday to help the family of the boy. The business is also collecting donations.

“When something happens in our community, Clay County always bunches together and helps everybody,” Sark said. “We have not had this business for too long, but if we can help some people out and bring some people in and help the community, you know, help this family. That is something that we want to do.”

Sark’s 10-year-old son, Braydon Burdette, is best friends with the boy who died. She said the boys would ride on ATV trails across the county and she never thought something like this could happen until she heard the news.

“I thought they were playing at first,” Braydon said. “But when it actually hit me, my mom came home and she told me. I just felt down. I just thought, why? I just can’t believe it”

Braydon said he is going to get a photo of the friends together and put it next to his bed with the words “bros for life” written on it, remembering his best friend as someone who was caring, compassionate and always willing to help.

“My mom, if I am not wearing a helmet, she screams at me, and then I get mad at her,” Braydon said. “But now, I see why she screams at me and tells me to get one on. I understand it.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

