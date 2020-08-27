Drug warrant sweep in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Boyd County Sheriff’s Deputies are serving drug warrants all over the county Thursday morning.

The raid began around 6 a.m.

As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, deputies had made one arrest in the sweep.

Deputies are tracking down 9 of 23 drug indictments.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 14 of the 23 people wanted over the last several days.

All are wanted for drug trafficking charges. Some are wanted on multiple charges.

The Sheriff’s Department believes people will come in over the day.

