UPDATE| Missing elderly man found safe

83-year-old man reported missing in Boyd County, Ky
83-year-old man reported missing in Boyd County, Ky(Boyd County 911)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An elderly man with dementia who was reported missing Thursday morning from the Boyd County area has been found safe.

That’s according to dispatchers with Boyd County.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An elderly man with dementia was reported missing Thursday morning from the Boyd County area.

The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office and the Ashland Police Department say they are actively searching for Paul Reliford, 83.

911 dispatchers tell WSAZ.com Reliford was reported missing from his home in Westwood just after 10:20 a.m.

Dispatchers say he was last seen near Paul Blazer High School.

