Gov. Beshear announces 61 jobs are coming to Ashland

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - During his press conference Thursday, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced 250 jobs are coming to Kentucky throughout three different projects.

One of these projects will be taking place in Ashland at the former AK Steel campus, and will being 61 jobs to the city.

The jobs will include servicing and refurbishing steel mill equipment, and will be opening in 2021.

The Governor said, “Ashland and this area has been hit hard. We have seen closings of a number of plants and this actually in one of those former plants is an exciting new opportunity and shows that there is not just hope but there is a future reality with new and good jobs.”

“I know people drive past that AK Steele campus and it hurts it really hurts in that region when you think about the number of jobs and what that loss meant. You know what this is building it back a little bit. This isn’t just offering hope, it’s actually providing results.”

Other projects will be taking place in Bullitt County and Graves County.

