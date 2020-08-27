Gov. Beshear announces investment project that will create jobs at former AK Steel plant

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on jobs and the economy, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced three long-term investment projects Thursday.

Jobs will be up for grabs in Ashland, Kentucky as work begins at the site of the former AK Steel plant.

Gov. Beshear announced the Danieli Corp. plans to open a 61 job facility in Ashland to service and refurbish steel mill equipment.

The company plans to invest $12.25 million to the existing facility at the former AK Steel campus.

“Ashland and this area has been hit hard. We have seen closings of a number of plants and this actually in one of those former plants is an exciting new opportunity and shows that there is not just hope but there is a future reality with new and good jobs.”

The facility is projected to open in late 2021.

The other two projects include a HVAC distributing business in Graves County set to provide 175 jobs and a distilling company in Bullitt County.

