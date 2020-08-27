Lewis County COVID-19 nursing home outbreak spreads to more than 100; 12 deaths reported

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A COVID-19 outbreak at a Vanceburg long-term care facility has spread to more than 100 residents and staff, the Lewis County Health Department said.

Twelve residents from Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care alone have died from virus-related complications.

Seventy-two residents and 31 employees have tested positive from that facility. Ten residents and 22 staffers have since recovered from the virus.

Overall, Lewis County has had 161 total cases since the pandemic started.

