Man arrested after pursuit that reached over 100mph

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after deputies found what appeared to be drugs on him.

Christopher Ray Newsome, 27, of Debord, is facing several charges including fleeing or evading police, traffic in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Newsome after he didn’t use a turn signal.

When the deputy activated his lights, they say Newsome took off before the intersection of Lovely and Northwolf Creek.

Deputies say Newsome hit 105 miles per hour and eventually stopped at Moores Trailer Court, saying he knew he wasn’t able to get away.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Newsome had scales and a clear crystal-like substance in a bag in his boot.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.