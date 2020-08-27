Advertisement

Man arrested after pursuit that reached over 100mph

Source: AP
Source: AP(WTOK)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested after deputies found what appeared to be drugs on him.

Christopher Ray Newsome, 27, of Debord, is facing several charges including fleeing or evading police, traffic in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on Newsome after he didn’t use a turn signal.

When the deputy activated his lights, they say Newsome took off before the intersection of Lovely and Northwolf Creek.

Deputies say Newsome hit 105 miles per hour and eventually stopped at Moores Trailer Court, saying he knew he wasn’t able to get away.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says Newsome had scales and a clear crystal-like substance in a bag in his boot.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Thursday, August 27, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there have been 413,634 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,633 total cases and 199 deaths.

Local

Deadly ATV accident in Clay County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in Clay County.

Local

Drug warrant sweep in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Drug warrant sweep in Boyd County Kentucky

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Entering The Tropics

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
When two tropical storms send air our way in late summer, the sticky meter reads off the charts muggy! Tony's steamy report documents the discomfort to come.

Latest News

Breaking

I-64 exit ramps re-open at Oakwood Rd. after crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
A crash off the Oakwood exit ramp has shut down the connector from I-64 to US 119.

Local

Reward offered for information about string of intentionally set fires in Meigs County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say the fires happened in late July and early August.

News

Nearly half of classrooms finished in HVAC project at Capital High School

Updated: 11 hours ago
Nearly 55 classes have been completely renovated at Capital High School after dealing with a mold issue for the past two years.

News

Community pays tribute to young organ donor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Andrew Colegrove
Family and friends held a memorial service for 10-year-old Vinnie Osborne-Brown, who died after a tree fell and hit him.

Local

Virtual school bell rings for Russell Ind. Schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The first day of school had a much different look to it for students at Russell Independent Schools.

News

Tribute paid to young organ donor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
A community saluted the memory of a 10-year-old boy who died after an accident.