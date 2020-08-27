Advertisement

Nearly half of classrooms finished in HVAC project at Capital High School

Crews working on the new HVAC system being installed at Capital High School.
Crews working on the new HVAC system being installed at Capital High School.(tori Yorgey)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Capital High School in Charleston is undergoing some major construction, including a new roof being put on and a new HVAC system being installed.

“We started about April. With school being shut down, we were able to get a little bit of a jump start on the renovations, so we were able to hand over a nice chunk of the classrooms to the contractors in April to get a head start on everything,” said Principal Larry Bailey about the new HVAC renovations underway.

For roughly two years Capital High School has dealt with mold issues, resulting in students having to take time away from the classroom in order to ensure safety. But with the help of the 2018 excess levy, the school now has about 55 classrooms with newly installed HVAC units.

“The classrooms that have been finished are better than ever, they’ve got great filtration in them circulating, more able to regulate temperatures in their classroom,” Bailey told WSAZ. “So this is the best that it’s been.”

However construction will not be complete by the time students come back to school on Sept. 8.

“Students need to be aware they will see some things that are a little bit out of place sometimes, but anytime you go through a renovation you will have some dirt and some debris,” Bailey said. “But we do follow guidelines and we have to make sure we adhere to fire marshal regulations and keep our building safe even under construction.”

Only six or seven rooms will be under construction at a time while school is in session for the year. As a result, students will be able to spread for social distancing in classrooms that are completely done and those that still need HVAC work.

“Personally, just with the combination of the ventilation issues and COVID, I don’t feel comfortable sending my child,” said parent Tiffany Jones.

“This construction is a really positive thing, and we’re really excited. We’ve been wanting this for years. This will be a big boost for our school and entire school community,” Bailey said.

The project is estimated to be finished by August 2021.

