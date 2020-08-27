Nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been nine more coronavirus-related deaths reported in West Virginia.

As of Thursday, August 27, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there have been 413,634 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,633 total cases and 199 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths include a 93-year old male from Fayette County, an 81-year old male from Clay County, a 90-year old female from Mercer County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 93-year old male from Logan County, an 81-year old female from Logan County, an 89-year old male from Monroe County, a 90-year old male from Monroe County, and a 72-year old female from Kanawha County.

1,161 cases are active.

There have been 7,773 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in West Virginia.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (780), Boone (132), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (502), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (215), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (70), Harrison (260), Jackson (198), Jefferson (336), Kanawha (1,294), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (454), Marion (212), Marshall (133), Mason (94), McDowell (71), Mercer (287), Mineral (140), Mingo (224), Monongalia (1,075), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (288), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (257), Raleigh (332), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (24), Summers (18), Taylor (103), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (238), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (9), Wood (298), Wyoming (61).

