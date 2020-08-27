Nitro City Hall closes due to COVID-19 cases

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “So far one city hall employee in Nitro has tested positive for COVID-19,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt confirms.

Because of exposure, six other city hall employees will now be tested.

The City Hall building closed on Thursday. The positive individual was symptomatic and says they were exposed to the virus over the weekend.

Mayor Casebolt said this person wasn’t in contact with the public. He confirms that the city hall employee is quarantining at home.

The mayor also says one fireman at the Nitro Fire Department has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Now all 14 other fire employees will be tested for the virus in the coming days. At least 8 employees have already been tested.

Casebolt says the fire department has been working with a reduced number of employees, but they still have the coverage needed to do their jobs. The fireman was symptomatic on Monday and has been quarantining at home.

If all results for city hall employees come back negative, the building will reopen on Friday. However, if any more city hall employees yield positive results, Nitro City Hall will be closed until further notice.

