Advertisement

Nitro City Hall closes due to COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “So far one city hall employee in Nitro has tested positive for COVID-19,” Nitro Mayor Dave Casebolt confirms.

Because of exposure, six other city hall employees will now be tested.

The City Hall building closed on Thursday. The positive individual was symptomatic and says they were exposed to the virus over the weekend.

Mayor Casebolt said this person wasn’t in contact with the public. He confirms that the city hall employee is quarantining at home.

The mayor also says one fireman at the Nitro Fire Department has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Now all 14 other fire employees will be tested for the virus in the coming days. At least 8 employees have already been tested.

Casebolt says the fire department has been working with a reduced number of employees, but they still have the coverage needed to do their jobs. The fireman was symptomatic on Monday and has been quarantining at home.

If all results for city hall employees come back negative, the building will reopen on Friday. However, if any more city hall employees yield positive results, Nitro City Hall will be closed until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Third coronavirus-related death reported in Scioto County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments, a 90-year-old woman died, as of Thursday.

News

Breaking | Two people shot in Huntington

Updated: 52 minutes ago

Local

Truck rollover in Barboursville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the intersection of Route 60 and Tanyard Station Wednesday morning.

News

Ohio murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A murder suspect from Ohio was arrested Wednesday in the Clendenin area of Kanawha County. Two U.S. Marshals from the Southern District of West Virginia and Southern Ohio made the arrest.

Latest News

Local

Two shot in Huntington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Both victims were taken to the hospital.

Local

UPDATE| Missing elderly man found safe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
An elderly man with dementia was reported missing Thursday morning from the Boyd County area.

Local

Nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in West Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As of Thursday, August 27, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there have been 413,634 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,633 total cases and 199 deaths.

Local

10-year-old killed in ATV accident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Law enforcement estimate the crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. in Clay County.

Local

Man arrested after pursuit that reached over 100mph

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Christopher Ray Newsome, 27, of Debord, is facing several charges including fleeing or evading police, traffic in a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Entering The Tropics

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
When two tropical storms send air our way in late summer, the sticky meter reads off the charts muggy! Tony's steamy report documents the discomfort to come.