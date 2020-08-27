Ohio Gov. to issue new order establishing weekly COVID-19 reporting system for schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Thursday during his press briefing, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced he will be issuing a new order that requires schools to create a coronavirus reporting system for parents.

Gov. DeWine says schools should make information about a positive case publicly available and should notify parents or guardians in writing about the case as well as include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information.

The governor went on to say the local health department should also notify the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis about newly reported cases in schools. He says this data will be posted every Wednesday here.

As for the latest coronavirus numbers, Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that only six counties in the state are currently ‘in the red’ on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

According to Gov. DeWine that’s the lowest number of red counties and smallest number of Ohioans living in red counties since the start of the alert system.

Three counties in our region are still listed in the top 10 counties ranked by the highest occurrence of COVID-19 cases.

A closer look at the top 10 counties with highest occurrence. pic.twitter.com/heOaS0kSuD — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

Jackson County is listed at number three, Meigs is at number five and Gallia County is sitting at number seven.

Ohio’s coronavirus positive case count grew by 1,244 new cases Thursday, bringing the total number to 118,828.

32 new deaths were reported. According to the Ohio Department of Health, 4,076 Ohioans have now passed away from COVID-19 complications.

So far, 2,109,950 Ohioans have been tested for the virus.

