Ohio murder suspect arrested in West Virginia

Jacob Harper
Jacob Harper(WSAZ/Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection to a murder from Ohio was arrested in Kanawha County.

According to U.S. Marshals, Jacob Russel Harper, 25, of Newcomerstown, Ohio was arrested on Wednesday in the Clendenin area.

Two U.S. Marshals from the Southern District of West Virginia and Southern Ohio made the arrest.

Investigators say Harper had family in Clendenin and were told he was there.

Harper was wanted for murder in connection with the death of Alexander Anderson, 29, of Newark, Ohio. The Guersney County Sheriff’s Office said Anderson was shot and killed Sunday in Kimbolton.

West Virginia State Police, the Roane County Sheriff’s Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Ravenswood Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with Harper’s arrest.

Harper is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail.

He is expected to get transported back to Ohio.

