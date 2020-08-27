Ravenswood Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant for new ladder truck

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As it is now, Ravenswood Fire Department has one ladder truck, so a nearly $1 million federal grant came as a most welcome boost.

Chief Kevin McClain said their current ladder truck, which is used to fight large fires and conduct rescues on top floors of buildings, isn’t tall enough to reach the top of high-rises or protect the Constellium Aluminum plant.

“It is not tall enough to reach the top of the buildings down there. That was another reason to help protect that plant because it is one of the backbones of the community here,” McClain said.

McClain said the truck is not functioning properly.

After more than 40 years in service, it frequents the repair shop for up to eight weeks. When there is a large fire, McClain and his crew have to call Ripley.

“Where we could be on scene in four to five minutes, it may take them 15 to 20,” McClain said. “It could be life or death depending on the situation that you’re in.”

A new ladder truck was something the volunteer fire department only dreamed about, but that is now a reality.

The small fire department was granted more than $952,000 from FEMA, one of the biggest grants the city has seen.

The money will be enough to cover two-thirds of the cost of a new ladder truck.

“We knew without the help from FEMA the new ladder truck is going to run between 1.2 and 1.3 million dollars,” McClain said.

Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller said the new ladder truck will make his community safer.

“You are going to have a safer community, quicker, response times and you are not going to have to wait ten minutes for something to come from a different city,” Miller said.

McClain said the $1.3 million truck will be safer for firefighters and better equipped.

“It’ll be a lot more dependable unit, and we will be able to serve the community better,” McClain said.

He said it could take a year before the new truck is in use.

