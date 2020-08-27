Advertisement

Reward offered for information about string of intentionally set fires in Meigs County

Up to a $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible for a string of intentionally set fires throughout Meigs County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Up to a $5,000 reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever’s responsible for a string of intentionally set fires throughout Meigs County, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Wednesday.

Investigators say the fires happened in late July and early August.

Three incidents on July 26 are believed to be related. They involved a vacant mobile home and nearby outbuilding in Racine, as well as an unoccupied Ford Explorer that was completely burned.

Several unrelated fires also are under investigation throughout Meigs County, including a vacant camper and vehicle set on fire on July 27 and a small barn fire on Aug. 3 in Pomeroy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office at 740-992-3371, or the Racine Police Department at 740-949-2296.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

