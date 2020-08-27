School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staff member of a school in Floyd County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the superintendent, a staff member at Besty Lane High School tested positive.

School officials say they talked with the health department and have chosen to suspend practices for Betsy Lane High School Volleyball, Golf, Betsy Lane Elementary Middle School Girls Basketball, Betsy Lane Middle School Volleyball and Cheer practices for 14 days.

High school athletes are at a low to minimal risk. Parents are asked to monitor their students for any symptoms and get a test if they start showing symptoms, school officials say.

All other sports are allowed to continue practicing.

The Floyd County Schools Superintendent says the person who tested positive was not involved in any back-to-school events.

