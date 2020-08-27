Advertisement

School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A staff member of a school in Floyd County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the superintendent, a staff member at Besty Lane High School tested positive.

School officials say they talked with the health department and have chosen to suspend practices for Betsy Lane High School Volleyball, Golf, Betsy Lane Elementary Middle School Girls Basketball, Betsy Lane Middle School Volleyball and Cheer practices for 14 days.

High school athletes are at a low to minimal risk. Parents are asked to monitor their students for any symptoms and get a test if they start showing symptoms, school officials say.

All other sports are allowed to continue practicing.

The Floyd County Schools Superintendent says the person who tested positive was not involved in any back-to-school events.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Meigs County, 4 new cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the new cases is hospitalized, and all of the newest cases are age 70 or older.

Local

Gov. Beshear announces 61 jobs are coming to Ashland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The jobs will include servicing and refurbishing steel mill equipment

Local

3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The latest cases mark 63 new cases for the month and 227 cases overall since the pandemic started.

Local

Ohio Gov. to issue new order establishing weekly COVID-19 reporting system for schools

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. DeWine says schools should make information about a positive case publicly available and should notify parents or guardians in writing about the case.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Local

Marshall vs ECU game postponed

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It was originally scheduled for September 12 at ECU.

Local

Third coronavirus-related death reported in Scioto County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments, a 90-year-old woman died, as of Thursday.

News

Breaking | Two people shot in Huntington

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Nitro City Hall open on limited basis due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Two Nitro city employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Local

Truck rollover in Barboursville

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the intersection of Route 60 and Tanyard Station Wednesday morning.