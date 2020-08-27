Third coronavirus-related death reported in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments, a 90-year-old woman died, as of Thursday.

Officials say there are 15 new cases for the county.

Two more people have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.

There have been a total of 336 positive coronavirus cases and 269 recoveries.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.