Third coronavirus-related death reported in Scioto County
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A third death related to the coronavirus has been reported in Scioto County.
According to the Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments, a 90-year-old woman died, as of Thursday.
Officials say there are 15 new cases for the county.
Two more people have been hospitalized in connection to the virus.
There have been a total of 336 positive coronavirus cases and 269 recoveries.
