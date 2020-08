HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene of a double shooting in Huntington.

It happened in the 800-block of Bronson Court.

Cabell County 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ both victims were taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

No other details have been released.

