Virtual school bell rings for Russell Ind. Schools

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - The first day of school had a much different look to it for students at Russell Independent Schools.

Classes started virtually district wide on Wednesday. There had been an option for in-person learning, but that was put on hold after Gov. Andy Beshear recommended schools wait until at least Sept. 28 to hold in-person classes due to COVID-19.

“It’s a little stressful,” said mom Lauren Burgess. “But, we’re trying to make the most of it.”

Her fifth and first-graders were going to go in-person and she plans to go that route once it is allowed.

“They were a little bit sad because they really miss their friends, and they miss their teachers, and seeing them in person and miss going to school. But I understand the reasoning behind not going to school.”

On Wednesday, her kids sat in on live virtual meetings with their new teachers.

This will be the way classes for Russell students are held until at least Oct. 26.

