WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives Thursday update on COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Thursday update on COVID-19 in the state.

The governor began his news conference by pushing folks to get tested for COVID-19. He says he wants everyone to be regularly tested regardless of what the new CDC guidelines say.

Gov. Beshear reported 775 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing up the state total to 45,978 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.8 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 130 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were eight reported COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 910.

As of Thursday, 573 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 154 are in the ICU and 88 are on a ventilator. There have been at least 848,937 COVID-19 tests performed in the state and at least 9,731 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

