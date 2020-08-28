Advertisement

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia County, 10 additional cases

Two new COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Gallia County.
Two new COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Gallia County.(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two more people have died from COVID-19 complications in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Health Department made that announcement Friday, saying one of the deaths is connected to an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Health department officials also reported 10 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday. Three of the people are connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks.

Overall, the county has had 137 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

