6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at nursing home in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Six new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Teays Valley Center Nursing Home, the Putnam County Health Department said Thursday.

These are in addition to the previously reported nine cases within the facility.

The administrator said among the new six cases there are four employees and two residents. However, two of the four employees are not from Putnam County and will not be counted in the county numbers.

The facility is testing residents every week until they go 14 days with negative tests.

The cases are only in one section of the facility.

