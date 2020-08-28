America’s cutest TSA canine detective? You can find her working at Honolulu’s airport

HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Kajla, an explosive detection canine pup who works at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, has been named the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine for 2020.

The 5-year-old Vizsla won a three-day social media competition where she gained the most likes on TSA’s social media accounts. She was a finalist for the contest up against four other dogs from around the country.

NEWS: The results are in. TSA reveals winner of 2020’s TSA Cutest Canine Contest. Learn more about the contest and winner at https://t.co/CZBLzVLSMp. #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/9nRRFUrJ4X — TSA (@TSA) August 26, 2020

Kajla has worked with her handler, Penny Fernandes, in TSA’s security operations at Honolulu’s primary airport for almost four years.

“We are so appreciative here at HNL for everybody’s support. She’s definitely a very cute dog, but at the same time she’s also a very hard worker as well,” said Fernandes. “She’s a force to be reckoned with, she has a lot of energy.”

On top of being named the “Cutest Canine,” Kajla is also the hardest-working TSA dog, with the highest daily average time worked, according to the TSA.

You can catch Kajla and Penny working side-by-side in TSA’s security operations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport regularly.

