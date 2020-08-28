Advertisement

Boone County dealing with computer shipment delays

Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeffery Huffman has learned two orders of 2,400 Chromebooks have been delayed.
Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeffery Huffman has learned two orders of 2,400 Chromebooks have been delayed.(Veronica Ogbe)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- COVID-19 means students and schools across the nation are working to get their hands on laptops and other devices for remote learning.

In Boone County, Superintendent Jeffery Huffman has learned two orders of 2,400 Chromebooks have been delayed.

“We were told that the original order was delayed because of a factory being closed down in China,” Huffman said Thursday night.

Huffman said they already have laptops in the schools and are working to balance what they have to meet the needs of students who will attend class in-person, along with those students who’ve selected the virtual option.

“We are working to make arrangements to meet the needs of our students using the stock of devices,” he said. “However, patience needs to be practiced as we strive to meet those needs.”

About 330 students in Boone County have registered for the virtual school option. However, all students who needed a device were able to request one.

School starts in West Virginia on Sept. 8. In Boone County, students will go back in a staggered fashion.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Families scrambling to adjust to blended learning model in Cabell County

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Families are trying to figure out who will watch their kids three days a week.

News

Trick-or-treat date set for Putnam County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The haunting will happen on the actual holiday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

News

Cabell families forced to adjust to blended learning model

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Families are scrambling to figure out who will watch their kids three days a week.

News

Community raises money to help family after tragic death

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
The Clay community is collecting money to help pay for the funeral of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in an ATV crash earlier this week.

Latest News

Local

Lewis County COVID-19 nursing home outbreak spreads to more than 100; 12 deaths reported

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Twelve residents from Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care alone have died from virus-related complications.

Local

Ravenswood Fire Department receives nearly $1 million grant for new ladder truck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The grant is one of the largest the city of Ravenswood has ever received.

News

WSAZ Investigates | Renovation Rip-off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
A man in West Virginia is accused of swindling hundreds of thousands of dollars from dozens of victims during the course of a decade.

Local

Another COVID-19-related death reported in Meigs County, 4 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
One of the new cases is hospitalized, and all of the newest cases are age 70 or older.

Local

School staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the superintendent, a staff member at Besty Lane High School tested positive.

Local

Gov. Beshear announces 61 jobs are coming to Ashland

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The jobs will include servicing and refurbishing steel mill equipment