Boone County dealing with computer shipment delays

MADISON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- COVID-19 means students and schools across the nation are working to get their hands on laptops and other devices for remote learning.

In Boone County, Superintendent Jeffery Huffman has learned two orders of 2,400 Chromebooks have been delayed.

“We were told that the original order was delayed because of a factory being closed down in China,” Huffman said Thursday night.

Huffman said they already have laptops in the schools and are working to balance what they have to meet the needs of students who will attend class in-person, along with those students who’ve selected the virtual option.

“We are working to make arrangements to meet the needs of our students using the stock of devices,” he said. “However, patience needs to be practiced as we strive to meet those needs.”

About 330 students in Boone County have registered for the virtual school option. However, all students who needed a device were able to request one.

School starts in West Virginia on Sept. 8. In Boone County, students will go back in a staggered fashion.

