Community recovers from flooding, prepares for more rain

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain ripped through parts of Braxton, Nicholas and Clay counties on Thursday night, causing creeks and streams to rise well above their banks and flood out roads.

Among the hardest hit areas were the Widen and Dille communities. Neighbors said water levels went up to 8 feet above normal levels, making roads impossible to pass.

“It was really, really, really bad,” Kim Burke said. “It happened in just a couple of hours. It was down, and then all of a sudden it was raging around the house. All the way around the house. I had never seen that before in my life.”

Burke lives in one of many houses to be surrounded by water, waking up Friday morning to find her new porch covered by sand and other debris. She said Thursday’s flooding was worse that what they experienced during the summer of 2016.

“At first I was afraid because I know it’s going to rain all weekend, but they’re fixing it and I have faith that they will,” Burke said.

Department of Transportation crews arrived in the area early Friday morning to scrape mud off the roads and clean out drainage culverts. Some of the metal on the culverts was even bent out of shape by the rushing water.

“I have 30-inch culverts and it washed them out,” Charles Dancy said. “It took some of the bottom away. It’s the worst I have ever seen.”

Dancy said the high water ran through his yard like a river and even exposed a buried gas line at his neighbor’s house.

“It just looked like Niagara Falls,” Dancy said. “You’ve never seen anything like it.”

Also impacted were multiple families who just moved into newly built homes a few weeks ago. Their old homes were destroyed by the 2016 floods and they are now having to clean up once again.

“It sucks to see this community go like this,” Rush Sparks said. “We’re kind of in the middle of nowhere. I guess you could fix the roads, fix the culverts, but you can’t. The flooding is always going to be here.”

The road surface in front of Spark’s house was completely destroyed by the flood. He said the water was up to his knees, standing on the surface that’s well above the normal water level. The yellow middle line from the road was washed up on the nearby hillside, and he said substantial repairs are needed to the bridge that allows his family to reach his new home.

Neighbors in the area are concerned that the high water will return this weekend and only cause more problems with more heavy rain in the forecast.

