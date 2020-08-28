COVID-19 death count increases in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three more coronavirus related deaths were confirmed Friday in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 93-year old woman from Logan County, an 82-year old woman from Logan County and a 77-year old man from Cabell County have passed away.

As of 10:00 a.m., the DHHR says there have been 419,401 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,824 total cases and 202 deaths.

1,763 of those cases are still considered active.

7,859 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.