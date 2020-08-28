COVID-19 KY | 792 new cases, 8 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline, currently sitting at 4.50 percent.

“If we keep wearing these masks and we keep doing the work, we can get this to a manageable level to get our kids back in school and get back to more of our old lives,” said Gov. Beshear

As of 4 p.m. Friday, health officials say there are at least 46,757 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 792 of which were newly reported Friday.

114 newly reported cases were children ages 18 and younger and 27 were children ages 5 and under.

Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 918 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

There have been at least 860,738 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 10,266 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.