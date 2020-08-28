Families scrambling to adjust to blended learning model in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many parents are scrambling to figure out how to adjust to the new school schedule in Cabell County.

The school board voted Tuesday night to go with a blended model for the entire fall semester.

Comment after comment on the Cabell County Schools Facebook page shows examples of parents’ concerns over how they and their children will adjust.

Kids will be in school two days a week and doing remote learning the other three. What days they’re in class depends on their last name. Families also have the option to go with virtual learning only.

Brad Merritt owns a business in Cabell County and has two elementary children.

“None of what’s happening makes sense,” Merritt said. “I know what it’s like to be a leader and I know our board and our community leaders have an extremely difficult job right now, but I feel like the decision they made is going to be absolutely devastating on this community and even more so on our children.”

Both he and his wife work. Like many, they’re forced to come up with a plan for someone to watch their kids while they’re not at school three days a week.

“This is going to be extremely difficult on us, and we’ve been brainstorming about what to do because we don’t want our kids to fall behind,” he said.

He’s one of a number of parents asking why it’s considered safe for student athletes to be practicing athletics and playing games, yet it’s not considered safe for students to be in school five days a week.

“As much as I love football, I have to think education is more important than that,” Merritt said, “and it’s clear these kids are not getting education if they’re not in class five days a weeks.”

Superintendent Ryan Saxe addressed that issue after the board meeting Tuesday.

“Part of school is to be able to make sure we’re making those social, emotional connections, and athletics is extremely important to that, to meeting that need,” Saxe told WSAZ. “We’re going to follow the WVSSAC guidelines, but also the guidelines our local health department has provided.”

Merritt says he’s also seeing his employees who are parents struggling to figure out what to do.

“I’m watching firsthand the stress and drama this is causing with them, going into scramble mode one and a half weeks before school starts to try to figure out what to do for the children and how to keep their job and how to have a dual-family income, which most of us have to have these days.”

At this point, there are no specifics on what would have to change before Cabell County Schools would consider going back to five days a week of in-person classes. District spokesperson Jedd Flowers says they’ll just have to wait and see how it goes.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.