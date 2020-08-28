First inmate in W.Va. dies from COVID-19 complications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first inmate in West Virginia has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the death during his news briefing on Friday.

Officials say the 40-year-old man from Wood County was being held on federal charges. He was in South Central Regional Jail and died early Friday while at the hospital.

According to officials, the inmate had underlying health conditions and tested positive for coronavirus in the past week while he was at the hospital.

This is the first inmate death linked to COVID-19 at a W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility since the state confirmed its first case on March 17.

Officials say that inmate had tested negative in the second round of testing at the facility on Aug. 12.

As of Thursday, officials say South Central Regional Jail had seven active and 57 recovered inmate cases, with 13 tests pending.

Officials say the jail had one active case among staff members. Six others were listed as recovered and two tests were pending.

The DCR had also conducted testing at Mount Olive Correctional Complex. That facility-wide testing started Aug. 23. As of Friday morning, officials say 31 inmates and 13 staff members have tested positive.

According to officials, the DCR is in communication with state and local health officials, federal prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals Service about the inmate’s death.

