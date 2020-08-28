Fugitive wanted in connection to 1995 drug conviction arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for violating his federal supervised release conditions stemming from a 1995 narcotics conviction has been arrested, according to the US Marshals Office.

Officials say Terryonto McGrier was located in an apartment at Roxalana Hills in Dunbar.

The C.U.F.F.E.D fugitive task force entered the unit and took McGrier into custody without injury.

The United State Marshals Service for the Southern District of West Virginia along with West Virginia State Police, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ravenswood Police Department all helped in making the arrest.

