Man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a teenager

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he admitted to unlawful sexual conduct.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at a residence on State Route 243 in Ironton on Thursday for an ongoing investigation about possible sexual misconduct with a minor.

They interviewed Shawn P. Koster, 45, and deputies say he confessed to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor child when the child was 14 years old.

Koster is facing five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Additional charges could be added.

