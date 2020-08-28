Man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a teenager
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing charges after deputies say he admitted to unlawful sexual conduct.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they executed a search warrant at a residence on State Route 243 in Ironton on Thursday for an ongoing investigation about possible sexual misconduct with a minor.
They interviewed Shawn P. Koster, 45, and deputies say he confessed to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor child when the child was 14 years old.
Koster is facing five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Additional charges could be added.
