Martin County man faces manslaughter charge in overdose death

Christopher Newsome, 28, of Debord, Kentucky, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with another man's overdose death.
Christopher Newsome, 28, of Debord, Kentucky, faces a manslaughter charge in connection with another man's overdose death.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Debord faces a manslaughter charge after the overdose death of another man late last month, Kentucky State Police said Friday.

Christopher Newsome, 28, is charged with second-degree manslaughter and trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanyl).

Troopers say Ryan Marcum, 27, of Warfield, was found dead July 30 inside of an apartment complex.

Investigators say Newsome’s involvement with drugs with the victim is believed to be related directly to Marcum’s death.

Newsome was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

