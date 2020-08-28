Advertisement

North Carolina man freed after 1976 rape conviction vacated

He left prison Thursday evening
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit has been freed.

Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court had granted a new hearing for Long.

A judge had criticized North Carolina for defending Long’s conviction despite the possibility that investigators withheld evidence.

Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman.

Long’s attorneys have said that more than 40 fingerprints collected from the scene were never shared and didn’t match Long’s.

