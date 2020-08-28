Person arrives at South Charleston hospital with gunshot wound

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person arrived at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the person was shot in or near the head.

Dispatchers said police believe the shooting happened around St. Albans.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

