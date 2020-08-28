Person arrives at South Charleston hospital with gunshot wound
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person arrived at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.
Kanawha County dispatchers said the person was shot in or near the head.
Dispatchers said police believe the shooting happened around St. Albans.
This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.
