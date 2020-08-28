Advertisement

Person arrives at South Charleston hospital with gunshot wound

Person arrives at Thomas Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound.
Person arrives at Thomas Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound.(MGN ONLINE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person arrived at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston with a gunshot wound early Friday morning.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the person was shot in or near the head.

Dispatchers said police believe the shooting happened around St. Albans.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

