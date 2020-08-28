Putnam County residents voice Suddenlink internet concerns

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Internet disruption is never something people want to deal with but during the world of COVID-19 it’s more vital to have reliable internet now, than ever before.

“I have a business that I do a lot of my stuff online,” said Nancy Stone, a woman from Putnam County.

On Thursday, county commissioners asked for a Suddenlink representative to attend the county commission meeting so residents could express their issues and frustration directly to the provider.

“In the last five years, the service has gone down and the billing has gone up. Frequently, I drop service,” Stone told WSAZ.

A Suddenlink representative told commissioners and customer at the meeting that COVID-19 was not helping the cause but they feel their almost back to where they were before the pandemic.

“Hopefully within the next month or two we should have everything kind of back to a sort of normal.”

Stone and Commissioner Steve Andes said if there was another provider in the area, Suddenlink would lose many Putnam County customers.

“If we can have another one or two people or companies come in, that will make for better services and better pricing, right now it’s a monopoly,” said Stone.

The Suddenlink representative said she would look into the concerns discussed at Thursday night’s meeting.

