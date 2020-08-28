Advertisement

Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New coronavirus cases confirmed in Mingo County Thursday include a 4-year-old and two teenagers.

The ten new cases bring the total case count for August up to 102.

The Mingo County Health Department says it is working to notify all of those who were identified as being a close contact and they are being instructed to quarantine for 14 days.

As of 9:00 a.m. Friday, Mingo County has tested 3,838 people for the virus and 249 have tested positive for.

The county has reported five COVID-19 related deaths.

Officials say 69 cases are still active in the state.

175 people have recovered.

On West Virginia’s School Alert System, Mingo County is currently yellow based on the metrics for daily cases per 100,000 people on a 7-day rolling average.

