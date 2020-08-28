Thrift store making changes based on donations

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heart and Hand, a thrift store in South Charleston, is shifting its focus on one need.

Employees there say the greatest current need in the community is food. They say the amount of food going out isn’t quite matching the amount of food coming in. Because the demand for food is so great, more donations are needed.

“So we’re doing anywhere from 15 to 20 boxes a day,” said Micheal Willoughby, donation supervisor. “That’s a lot.”

In order to keep up with the demand for food and work, they will only be taking in food donations. This will last until Sept. 14. Heart and Hand features items including clothing, cookware and electronics. Managers say they have too many “domestic” donations at this time. Their new rooms in the basement are filled with bags of shoes and clothes.

“We don’t have the volunteers, and we only have a limited staff,” Willoughby said. “We’re not able to process those donations quickly enough.”

This break will give the volunteers extra time to catch up. But the number of helping hands there is dwindling, too.

Willoughby says normally they have 20-25 volunteers at one time. Friday, they only had six volunteers on staff. Managers there say more people willing to donate a few hours of their time are desperately needed.

To contact Heart and Hand about volunteer opportunities, call them directly at 304-744-6741.

