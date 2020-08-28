Advertisement

Thrift store making changes based on donations

Because of this mountain of clothes and a lack of volunteers, Heart and Hand thrift store in South Charleston will only be taking in food donations.
Because of this mountain of clothes and a lack of volunteers, Heart and Hand thrift store in South Charleston will only be taking in food donations.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heart and Hand, a thrift store in South Charleston, is shifting its focus on one need.

Employees there say the greatest current need in the community is food. They say the amount of food going out isn’t quite matching the amount of food coming in. Because the demand for food is so great, more donations are needed.

“So we’re doing anywhere from 15 to 20 boxes a day,” said Micheal Willoughby, donation supervisor. “That’s a lot.”

In order to keep up with the demand for food and work, they will only be taking in food donations. This will last until Sept. 14. Heart and Hand features items including clothing, cookware and electronics. Managers say they have too many “domestic” donations at this time. Their new rooms in the basement are filled with bags of shoes and clothes.

“We don’t have the volunteers, and we only have a limited staff,” Willoughby said. “We’re not able to process those donations quickly enough.”

This break will give the volunteers extra time to catch up. But the number of helping hands there is dwindling, too.

Willoughby says normally they have 20-25 volunteers at one time. Friday, they only had six volunteers on staff. Managers there say more people willing to donate a few hours of their time are desperately needed.

To contact Heart and Hand about volunteer opportunities, call them directly at 304-744-6741.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Gallia County, 10 additional cases

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Overall, the county has had 137 confirmed cases since the pandemic started.

Local

W.Va. DHHR answers FAQs about playing high school sports during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Saturday marks an important starting point as the West Virginia Department of Education begins updating a color-coded map about the rate of COVID-19 per county.

Local

COVID-19 KY | 792 new cases, 8 new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
114 newly reported cases were children ages 18 and younger and 27 were children ages 5 and under.

Local

Two deaths connected to COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says as of Friday, there are 1,395 total cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

Local

Martin County man faces manslaughter charge in overdose death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kentucky State Police troopers say Ryan Marcum, 27, of Warfield, was found dead July 30 inside of an apartment complex.

News

WSAZ Now Desk | Dr. Sherri Young gives update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

W.Va. State Superintendent | Saturday will be the first ’snapshot’ of county alert system

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools is urging parents to check the state’s county alert system Saturday at 9 a.m. to see how their child’s school district will be allowed to operate.

News

First inmate in W.Va. dies from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The first inmate in West Virginia has died from COVID-19 complications, according to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

Studio 3

Valley Park's Story Booth Adventure Drive Thru

Updated: 4 hours ago
Studio 3

Studio 3

Wild Ramp's Mobile Market on Studio 3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Studio 3