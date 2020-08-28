Trick-or-treat date set for Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Putnam County Commissioners voted Thursday night to move forward with trick-or-treat this year.

The haunting will happen on the actual holiday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Commissioners have requested guidelines from Putnam County Health Department Administrator Lolita Kirk so they can be published ahead of time.

Those guidelines would include things like not going in large groups, going only with family members, and limiting contact when distributing candy. Instead of handing it out, consider leaving it on the porch.

The discussion Thursday night also talked about the state’s color-coding system, saying if they were in the green or yellow they could most likely go ahead with things.

If something drastically changes, commissioners said they would reconsider the decision.

