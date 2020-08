KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There have been two more deaths related to the coronavirus.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says as of Friday, there are 1,395 total cases of COVID-19.

15 of those cases are probable, 1,380 are confirmed.

Officials say there are 389 active cases and 31 deaths.

975 people have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.