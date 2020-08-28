Advertisement

Two men seriously injured in ATV crash

(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men were seriously injured following an ATV accident early Friday morning.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says first responders were dispatched to the accident along Waterplant Road in Fayetteville around 2:00 a.m.

Crews say both men who were on the ATV are in serious condition and one had to be flown to the hospital from the scene.

According to the sheriff, both men suffered broken ribs, broken clavicals and head trauma.

Sheriff Fridley says both men were from the Minden area.

