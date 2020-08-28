Voter advocates join Ohio legal cry to expand drop boxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A coalition of voting rights groups is joining Ohio Democrats in suing Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose, seeking to force an expansion of ballot drop boxes ahead of the November election.

The complaint filed late Wednesday challenges LaRose’s order limiting drop boxes to one per county as unconstitutional.

The League of Women Voters of Ohio, the Ohio arms of the A. Philip Randolph Institute and NAACP and voters asked the court to rescind the Aug. 12 order and to set “reasonable” drop box-to-voter ratios for each county.

Dropboxes are viewed as a safe hybrid between in-person and mail-in voting.

