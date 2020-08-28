Weekend weather goes as Laura goes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Our turn for Laura comes next

On Thursday we watched as Hurricane Laura pounded coastal Southwestern Louisiana and Northeastern Texas with the triple threat of a major hurricane; namely, howling winds, torrents of rain and a sea water storm surge.

By Thursday night Laura relinquished her hurricane status in favor of a tropical rain storm. The Natural State of Arkansas home to the heaviest weather.

As Laura whisks off to the east on Friday our air will be super-humidified. Steamy air from the tropics will be siphoned into our region. Absolute humidity levels will reach their summer zenith as measured by the dew point. That will make any outdoor activity a soupy “sweat-fest”.

In a clime like this the risk of a shower follows the golden jungle-air rule; namely, any place-any time for a shower or thunderstorm. So while much of the day will be hot and sultry with the sun playing a game of hide and go seek behind the building tropical clouds, at some point there will be a burst of rain.

Friday night’s steam bath conditions will give way to Laura’s passage overnight into Saturday morning. So our prospects for a 3-6 hour window of heavy rains will arrive and be largely gone by mid-morning.

Saturday afternoon with Laura off to our east, skies will brighten and the wind will freshen. There is likely to be one last shower or thunderstorm by Saturday’s end.

Sunday looks grand with blue skies, a refreshing north breeze and temperatures hanging out in the upper 70s!

