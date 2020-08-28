Advertisement

West Virginia students get probation for COVID-19 violations

(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Seventeen West Virginia University students have been placed on probation for conduct violations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says the Office of Student Conduct made the decision following hearings for the students.

An additional 15 students will undergo similar hearings and could face probation if found responsible.

And another student with a history of repeated COVID-19 related violations could be suspended or expelled if found responsible. Classes on the Morgantown campus began Wednesday.

The university began identifying potential students involved in off-campus parties as part of an investigation into violations of health and safety policies.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 death count increases in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Three more coronavirus related deaths were confirmed Friday in West Virginia.

Local

Ten new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mingo County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
New coronavirus cases confirmed in Mingo County Thursday include a 4-year-old and two teenagers.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Our Encounter With “Laura”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
No longer a hurricane, Laura is a big bag of gusty squalls now -- a tropical rainmaker. And she will be cruising through our region on Saturday. Tony has the lowdown on Laura!

Local

Putnam County residents voice Suddenlink internet concerns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Commissioners asked a Suddenlink representative to attend their meeting Thursday to hear from the public.

Latest News

News

UPDATE | Person injured in accidental shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Person arrives at Thomas Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound.

Local

6 new COVID-19 cases confirmed at nursing home in Putnam County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
These are in addition to the previously reported nine cases within the facility.

News

Boone County dealing with computer shipment delays

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Boone County Schools Superintendent Jeffery Huffman has learned two orders of 2,400 Chromebooks have been delayed.

News

Families scrambling to adjust to blended learning model in Cabell County

Updated: 14 hours ago
Families are trying to figure out who will watch their kids three days a week.

News

Trick-or-treat date set for Putnam County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The haunting will happen on the actual holiday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

News

Cabell families forced to adjust to blended learning model

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Families are scrambling to figure out who will watch their kids three days a week.