W.Va. DHHR answers FAQs about playing high school sports during pandemic

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has come up with a list of frequently asked questions about how health officials are working to keep student athletes safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- With high school football starting up Friday night throughout our region during the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are naturally concerned.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) has come up with a list of frequently asked questions about how health officials are working to keep student athletes safe, as well as all students in the public school system.

Saturday marks an important starting point as the West Virginia Department of Education begins updating a color-coded map about the rate of COVID-19 per county. The color of the county of Saturday will determine the level of athletic and extracurricular activities allowed for next week (Aug. 30-Sept. 5).

Click or tap here to see more information about the re-entry metrics, as well as other frequently asked questions about upcoming weeks of the sports season.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

