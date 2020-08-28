Advertisement

W.Va. State Superintendent | Saturday will be the first ’snapshot’ of county alert system

W.Va. county alert system tracking COVID-19
W.Va. county alert system tracking COVID-19(West Virginia DHHR)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools is urging parents to check the state’s county alert system Saturday at 9 a.m. to see how their child’s school district will be allowed to operate.

During a COVID-19 press briefing Friday, Superintendent Clayton Burch said this Saturday will be the board of education’s first official ‘snapshot’ of the alert system.

Burch says if the county your family lives in is green or yellow at that time, districts in that county can proceed with athletes the following week and competition will be permitted to begin.

“If you are orange, you can continue practicing,” Burch said. “If you are red it’s a danger zone - everything is closed down.”

Burch called Saturday a trial run for the big date which is Saturday, September 5.

Currently, four counties in the state are listed as orange: Kanawha, Logan, Mingo and Monroe Counties.

If those counties do not change to green or yellow by September 5, officials say school will begin virtually until a change in color status on the map.

The metric for counties with fewer than 16,000 residents is based on the number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a 14-day rolling average. Meanwhile, the metric for counties with more than 16,000 residents is based on the number of new daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.

The West Virginia Department of Education launched a School Re-entry Hotline last week, specifically dedicated for answering any parent, educator, or citizen’s questions or concerns related to the WVDE’s plan for returning to school. The School Re-entry Hotline is available at 304-957-1234.

The School Re-Entry Protocol regarding face masks is as follows:

GREEN: Require face coverings for grades 3 and above on buses and in congregant settings (outside of core groups) where social distancing cannot be maintained.

YELLOW: Require face coverings for grades 3-5 on buses and in congregant settings (outside of core groups) where social distancing cannot be maintained. Require face coverings for grades 6 and above at all times.

ORANGE: Require face coverings for grades 3 and above at all times.

RED: (In-person instruction will be canceled if a county reaches red status).

