13-year-old among 7 new COVID cases reported in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Boyd County.

Health officials say the youngest patient is a 13-year-old boy who is in home isolation.

The ages of the other patients range in age 28 to 60-years-old. All of them are in home isolation as well.

To date, 241 cases have been reported in Boyd County since the start of the pandemic, with 206 considered recovered.

Four people have died from the virus.

