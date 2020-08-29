46 dogs and cats rescued from Texas shelters by Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 40 dogs and cats from Texas animal shelters arrived at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association Saturday.

The animals were in shelters that were in the path of Hurricane Laura and needed to prepare for evacuations or shelter pets whose families were displaced by the storm.

Each animal will be up for adoption soon. The KCHA says they have to go through medical and behavior evaluations to make sure they are healthy and ready to be adopted.

The group left Thursday to pick up the animals. The efforts are through a partnership with Petco Foundation who helped KCHA with relief efforts after the 2016 floods.

